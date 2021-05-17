Belize Linking Tourism Growth To Distinctive Cultural Treasures
Destination & Tourism Brian Major May 17, 2021
Straddling the Caribbean Sea and Central America, Belize exemplifies the region’s remarkable diversity. Belize’s abundance of distinctive natural environments and its Maya, Creole, Garifuna, Mestizo and even Mennonite culture influences combine to make Belize an exceptional Caribbean travel destination.
Traveling to the country eased recently as the government updated visitor protocols. Belize no longer requires visitors to download and complete a Travel Health App form prior to arrival. Visitors are still required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination received at least two weeks prior to arrival or proof of a negative PCR test result obtained within 96 hours of travel to enter Belize.
Travelers can also provide proof of a negative rapid test taken within 48 hours of travel, according to Belize Tourism Board (BTB) officials. International travelers are required to book “Gold Standard” hotel accommodations.
For more perspective on Belize’s tourism program, TravelPulse spoke with Anthony Mahler, who was named the country’s tourism minister last year. A former BTB director of product development, Mahler has focused on initiatives intended to support tourism growth through the protection and development of the country’s unique historic and cultural resources.
TravelPulse (TP): What initiatives has Belize launched to support the country’s tourism resources and infrastructure?
Anthony Mahler (AM): Currently, Belize is working to improve road access to one of the crown jewels of the Mayan world, the Caracol archaeological site, a potential candidate for UNESCO designation. The area in which it is located is considered the new mecca for adventure, culture and eco-based tourism in Belize, as it exists in the single largest block of protected areas in the country, representing over 1.4 million acres of pristine protected habitat.”
TP: How will these upgrades support tourism growth?
AM: These upgrades not only serve to improve the visitor experience but as well are serving as the foundation for improved management and administration of the most visited attractions in our country. Over the past decade, we have been working to identify and implement intervention measures that strengthen our tourism offerings, including sustainable water harvesting and integration of renewable energy.
Through the Sustainable Tourism Program I and II, improvements have included construction of visitor centers, trails, restrooms, ranger facilities, preservation and restoration of ancient artifacts and monuments.
TP: How does Belize’s diverse populace factor into the country’s tourism development?
AM: We are working on strengthening our community-based tourism offerings to ensure we are preserving and promoting our indigenous communities. Belize is currently working with regional partners to develop the very first Garifuna Tourism Cluster, that will allow guests to experience traditional gastronomy, agricultural practices, sustainable fishing in Dorey using traditional, locally made canoes, music, dance and this influential Afro-descendant culture’s way of life.
The development of a cluster of local indigenous-led businesses is being worked on in the communities of Dangriga Town and Hopkins Village in southern Belize. The idea behind this cluster is to assist [the communities] in developing their institutional framework [including] strengthening a local Garifuna business association in the area, to integrate the products within a booking platform and to develop marketing materials, an online and social media presence and a marketing campaign for the cluster.
TP: What part does travel sustainability play in Belize’s tourism development?
AM: We are working on two separate sustainability certification programs, all at different phases of development. The first is a regional Sustainable Tourism Certification Program similar to those of the Green Globe and Rainforest Alliance [programs].
Belize will carry out the requisite training of auditors and assessors, scheduled to begin later this year. To complement this initiative, we are developing another certification program that focuses on building sustainability within protected areas of the country that provides recreation and tourism services and is slated to debut later this year.
These programs provide travelers further assurances that our management practices are based on sustainable and responsible tourism principles. Within our attractions, for instance, there will be implementation of codes of conduct and proper zone management of our protected areas which will allow for a better management of the ecosystem, as well as a more pristine and natural experience for our guests.
Sponsored Content
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
TravelPulse Q&A: One-on-One With Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Kevin Froemming
-
Atlas Ocean Voyages Celebrates Travel Advisor Appreciation Month
For more information on Belize
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS