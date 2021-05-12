Belize Waives Travel App Requirement
Destination & Tourism Brian Major May 12, 2021
Belize will no longer require visitors to download and complete a Belize Travel Health App form prior to traveling to the Caribbean nation, Belize Tourism Board (BTB) officials said in a May 12 statement.
Visitors will continue to be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination received at least two weeks prior to arrival or proof of a negative PCR test result obtained within 96 hours of travel to enter Belize.
Travelers can also provide proof of a negative rapid test taken within 48 hours of travel, said officials. International travelers are also required to book at a Gold Standard hotel and present confirmation at immigration.
Belize is one of 250 global destinations to earn the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)’s Safe Travels stamp, designating nations that utilize health and safety protocols based on World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
