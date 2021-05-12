Last updated: 05:58 PM ET, Wed May 12 2021

Belize Waives Travel App Requirement

Destination & Tourism Brian Major May 12, 2021

Belize Lubaatan archeaological site
Travelers no longer must download a health app to visit Belize. (Photo by Brian Major)

Belize will no longer require visitors to download and complete a Belize Travel Health App form prior to traveling to the Caribbean nation, Belize Tourism Board (BTB) officials said in a May 12 statement.

Visitors will continue to be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination received at least two weeks prior to arrival or proof of a negative PCR test result obtained within 96 hours of travel to enter Belize.

Travelers can also provide proof of a negative rapid test taken within 48 hours of travel, said officials. International travelers are also required to book at a Gold Standard hotel and present confirmation at immigration.

Belize is one of 250 global destinations to earn the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)’s Safe Travels stamp, designating nations that utilize health and safety protocols based on World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

