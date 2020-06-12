Bermuda to Reopen to Air Travelers on July 1
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 12, 2020
Bermuda will resume international commercial air service for visitors starting July 1, the island territory's government announced on Friday. However, a timetable for the return of cruise traffic is still unknown.
The destination's phased reopening plan focuses on five stages for visitors, including pre-departure; in-flight; upon arrival; on-island and returning home.
In the days to come, the local government is expected to finalize a policy enabling travelers who test negative 72 hours in advance of their trip and who also test negative upon arrival in Bermuda to have freedom of movement during their visit as long as they adhere to local health guidelines.
Carnival CEO Unsure When Cruises Will Return, Says Demand...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Blue Diamond Resorts Reopening Five Resorts Next MonthHotel & Resort
Officials are also finalizing a detailed plan for anyone who tests positive during their visit.
"There are many in our community and around the world eagerly awaiting confirmation of when the L.F. Wade International Airport will reopen to regularly scheduled commercial flights. I can now confirm that the decision has been made to resume commercial flights on July 1, 2020," Bermuda’s Minister of Tourism and Transport Zane DeSilva said at a press conference on Thursday. "As we work to finalize the protocols and requirements for travel to Bermuda, rest assured, we will always place the safety of our island and its people above all else."
Bermuda currently only has five active COVID-19 cases, none of which are critical, and as of Thursday, the territory has recorded 11 consecutive days of no new cases. What's more, Bermuda boasts the world's 12th-highest rate of COVID-19 testing per capita.
"Bermuda looks forward to welcoming visitors back to our island starting July 1," said the Bermuda Tourism Authority's Interim CEO Glenn Jones in a statement accompanying Friday's announcement. "Just 21 square miles with a population of 64,000, Bermuda has always been a precious resource, set apart by its geographic location and vibrant way of life. Now more than ever, we believe travelers will value our genuine hospitality, pristine beaches and open spaces—all accessible by a two-hour, non-stop flight from several East Coast North American gateways."
"The Bermuda government’s plan is rigorous: protecting the health of our community, while allowing visitors to experience our island safely and responsibly when they are ready to travel," added Jones.
The Bermuda Tourism Authority is encouraging visitors to work with a trusted travel advisor or communicate and book with hotels directly to ensure a pleasant experience.
For more information on Bermuda
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS