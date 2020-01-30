How to Find a Trusted Travel Advisor in 2020
Patrick Clarke January 30, 2020
With the infinite power of the internet at our fingertips 24/7, it's no surprise that some travelers feel working with a travel advisor is an unnecessary step in the trip planning and booking process. But that couldn't be further from the truth.
An effective travel advisor can not only point you in the direction of the perfect destination, airline, hotel and excursions based on your personal preferences but can also save you precious time and hard-earned money and steer you clear of unnecessary stress.
A well-connected advisor can also unlock special perks and surprises along the way, whether it's a complimentary bottle of champagne for your anniversary getaway, a room upgrade or something else.
When it comes to finding the perfect travel advisor, you can't go wrong by visiting TravelSense.org, an easy-to-use site that allows you to find travel advisors verified by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) based on your destination and/or journey type.
You can filter by a variety of specializations, including family or multi-generational travel, cruises, beach vacations and a whole lot more.
Once presented with a list of qualified advisors, users can view photos, read bios and also peruse ratings and reviews to zero-in on their ideal advisor. Email addresses and phone numbers are also available, and you can even request a quote based on your budget and the number of people you're traveling with.
Travelers can also seek out independent travel advisors—many of which are home-based—who are members of host agencies such as Cruise Planners, Avoya Travel, CruiseOne and others.
The agencies provide these advisors with training, technology and even promotions that save their clients money. These networks can connect you with a local advisor and have you on your way to a stress-free vacation in no time.
When seeking out an advisor, it's important to always be wary of potential scams. Fortunately, there are some things you can look out for to avoid deception, including offers that sound too good to be true or companies that request you pay through mobile payment apps like Venmo.
