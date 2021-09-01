Bermuda Tourism Launching Black Golfers Week
The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) is partnering with PGA Magazine and Ellison Consulting Group to launch the territory’s inaugural Black Golfers Week, a series of socially conscious events designed to celebrate Bermuda's Black golf legacy following the PGA TOUR Bermuda Championship, from November 3 to 7, 2021.
The events will play out on Bermuda’s golf courses as 24 teams compete for the Black Golf Club and Team Championship trophy. The week of events will feature fun and festivities along with “conversations about bringing more diversity to the game of golf,” according to organizers.
Special events for which guests can register will include a “Driving Diversity Power Breakfast” hosted by famed Olympian Dr. John Carlos; a “Legends Lunch & Clinic” for young golfers at Ocean View Golf Course; PGA Magazine’s “Driving Diversity” summit and the Bermuda Black Golf Club and Team Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. The events will culminate with the Black Golf Awards, honoring Black golf pioneers from around the world.
“We look forward to welcoming visitors to our island for this historic inaugural event honoring Bermuda's golf legacy and providing an action-packed platform for diversity, equity and inclusivity,” said Charles H. Jeffers III, BTA’s CEO.
“Our island has more golf courses per square mile than anywhere else in the world,” Jeffers said. “That fact, paired with a history that includes groundbreaking achievements by Bermudian golfers who helped break the color line in the U.S. and Canada, it is a natural home for this launch event.”
“Black Golfers Week offers a groundbreaking opportunity for communities worldwide to come together for action-driven conversations designed to build upon those achievements to advance diversity and access to the sport of golf,” said Hazel Clark, BTA’s director of sports business development and a three-time U.S. Olympian.
