Best Rum Bars and Experiences in Miami
Destination & Tourism Allison Ramirez November 22, 2019
Being so close to the equator and to the Caribbean, Miami is teeming with tropical experiences, including those over-the-top, tasty, themed cocktails. Where to go when you want to satiate your rum craving? We’ve got all the options below, including bars, first and foremost, and a live theater experience that incorporates pre-show cocktails, all covered by the show ticket price.
Swizzle Rum Bar and Drinkery
Inside the Stiles Hotel by Clevelander on South Beach, and from the team behind Employees Only, lies the brand-spankin' new Swizzle Rum Bar and Drinkery. With just 24 seats inside (plus 30 in the lounge and 30 in the outdoor patio area), Swizzle’s rum history-inspired decor is the focal point for those curious to learn more about the spirit and feels like a very fun museum or gallery. Expect daily happy hours from 5 to 10 PM here and themed weekly activities, from Tiki Monday and Rum Smuggler Tuesday to Prohibition Thursday, each with special menus and pricing.
WunderBar
On Collins and 39th Street located inside the Circa 39 hotel, WunderBar is home to more than 75 rums from around the world, which allows guests and locals to taste their way through the Caribbean. WunderBar offers a Flight of the Day; you can also ask the bartenders to help you mix and match a flight of your choosing. The drink menu boasts a wide selection of rum cocktails that can be ordered for one or as a pitcher to share with friends.
A few fan favorites include Rumaway Bride, One Night in Bengal, Moonlit Luau and the Yacht Club Victory. On Thursdays from 6-9 PM, head to the hotel for ‘Rum & Relaxation,’ a weekly event that includes discounted rum cocktails, BBQ snacks, laid-back vibes and more in the hotel’s super picturesque WunderGarden.
The Amparo Experience
This Miami-only interactive show tells the story and history of Havana Club Rum and the exiled Cuban family behind it. Set to run through the end of November as of now, in a Cuban house-inspired building in Downtown Miami, we really hope to see this experiential theater journey extended yet again. The Amparo Experience is poignant and beautiful and illuminates a way of life we wish would last forever. The much anticipated is a really cool alternative to clubbing or other Miami activities like watersports and the beach.
Arrive an hour before the show begins and head to the rum bar where all rum cocktails—from the Airmail (made with Havana Club añejo blanco, local orange blossom honey, lime and a splash of champagne) to the Guayabita (hand-shaken with Redland guava, fresh lime and Havana Club blanco)—are complementary for that hour.
BLIND BARBER
Those of you who have been to Blind Barber in Los Angeles or New York will jump for joy because the famed speakeasy bar has made its way to the MIA. Barbershop by day and hidden cocktail lounge at night, Blind Barber’s classic old-school barbershop has finally opened inside the Nautilus hotel lobby. The shop offers up its signature services, of course, including haircuts, shaves and beard trims—and every service comes with a complimentary cocktail or beer.
At the back of the barbershop is a secret door that takes you to Blind Barber’s not-so-secret cocktail lounge, a place to lounge with craft cocktails, live music, a specialty grilled cheese and just take it all in (the Miami location is pure gold with its green and pink velvet seating, terrazzo tables, copper walls and large projection movie wall). Order a Blind Mojito (Puerto Rican rum, simple syrup, lime, mint) or a Chai Mai Tai (aged rum, guava, chai, walnut, orange liqueur, lime) to satiate your rum craving. Made with either Mount Gay Black Barrel or Appleton Estate Reserve, these two specialty cocktails are absolute musts.
The Rum Line
Although the Rum Line opened in 2014 to the general public, this one’s a little different from the rest because now it’s exclusively open for private and special events only. Located in South Beach, the Rum Line is an award-winning cocktail lounge by the people behind Lure Fishbar South Beach at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. An alfresco bar with a Cuban, 1940s-feel, this tiki bar-style event space is worth booking if you’re looking to host a snazzy fiesta with rum for everyone.
