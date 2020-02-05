Branson Welcomes New Tiger Woods-Designed Golf Course on March 6
Destination & Tourism Theresa Norton February 05, 2020
Already renowned for live entertainment and boating on area lakes, Branson, Missouri, continues to gain attention as a top golf destination.
That reputation will get a further boost on March 6, when the new championship course named Payne’s Valley opens for play. It pays homage to Payne Stewart, the legendary knickers-wearing PGA Tour player who grew up in nearby Springfield, Mo., and died in an airplane accident in 1999 at age 42.
Payne’s Valley was designed by Tiger Woods and his golf architecture company, TGR Design, in tandem with Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge. The course will open 13 holes for play on March 6 with a $195 greens fee. The remaining 5 holes are expected to be ready for play this summer when a grand opening will be held.
Located 20 minutes from the Arkansas border in southwest Missouri, Branson has added three new golf courses in the past three years. There are now 10 diverse yet complementary courses, all open to the public and close to one another.
“Branson offers a variety of golf courses, with layouts and price points to suit every taste,” said Lynn Berry, director of communications for the Branson Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Branson has become one of the most compelling places to play golf in the world.”
In addition to Payne’s Valley, Branson golf courses include Buffalo Ridge Springs (designed by Tom Fazio/Johnny Morris), Branson Hills (Chuck Smith/Bobby Clampett), Ozarks National (Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw), LedgeStone (Tom Clark), Top of the Rock (Jack Nicklaus), Mountain Top (Gary Player), Thousand Hills (Bob Cupp), The Pointe, and Holiday Hills.
Payne’s Valley has garnered early critical acclaim in media reviews after 10 holes were open for preview play last fall. It’s heralded for an outstanding layout that caters to the best players as well as those less skilled. The course design features a wide variety of hole types, undulating terrain, Ozarks beauty, immaculate conditions and the ability to play the ball along the ground virtually throughout (minimal forced carries).
For more information, visit ExploreBranson.com/golf. To book tee times at Payne’s Valley, call 800-225-6343.
For more information on Branson, Missouri
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS