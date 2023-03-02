Last updated: 12:02 PM ET, Thu March 02 2023

Brazil Debuts New Tourism Innovation Development Center

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood March 02, 2023

Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, flag
Brazil's national flag waving above Rio de Janeiro. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/filipefrazao)

Brazil Tourism announced the first unit of its innovation development center for tourism debuted on March 1.

The center, dubbed Embratur Lab, is located in Rio de Janeiro and was designed to promote competitiveness and environmental sustainability to services in the travel sector. The unit was developed in partnership with Turistech Hub Brasil, a similar center based in Sao Paulo.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Delta Air Line

Delta Air Lines Pilots Get Big Raise in New Multi-Year Contract

TSA security line, airport, travel

How Air Travel Traffic Is Rebounding To Begin 2023

Waikiki Beach, Hawaii, Pleasant Holidays, Journese

Hawaii Tourism Industry Continues Its Strong Recovery

Beautiful Santa Maria beach by Cabo San Lucus has full life guarding and bathroom facilities. It is a sheltered beach that provides safe swimming and snorkeling areas. (photo via rand22 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon The Most Popular US and International Spring Break Travel...

Embratur’s Director of Management and Innovation, Roberto Gevaerd, will be tasked with running the Embratur Lab, which intends to help companies in the tourism sector identify trends and consumer behavior to customize their offers to meet public demand.

“Our goal is to use technology to improve the experience of international tourists in Brazil,” Gevaerd said. “For this, we are going to invite and support startups to use Rio de Janeiro as a space to experiment with these new solutions and technologies. We want to transform Rio into a great technology laboratory for tourism.”

Embratur Lab will also be tasked with developing green technology solutions that reduce the carbon footprint of tourism, including renewable energy, sustainable practices in hotels and responsible tourism practices.

“The city of Rio de Janeiro was chosen to start this project because it has a wide range of services related to tourism, from hosting large events to urban ecotourism in our mountains and forests, from religious tourism to party tourism,” Embratur president Marcelo Freixo said.

“It will be our first large laboratory to test innovations that will be used in tourist destinations throughout Brazil,” Freixo continued.

Freixo also revealed that new centers would be installed in other cities across Brazil in partnership with the private sector.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Brazil

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Waikiki Beach, Hawaii, Pleasant Holidays, Journese

Hawaii Tourism Industry Continues Its Strong Recovery

Hawaii Visitor & Convention Bureau

gallery icon The Most Popular US and International Spring Break Travel Destinations

Top Takeaways From TripAdvisor's Top 25 Beaches in the World 2023 List

Saint Lucia to Launch Digital Entry Form

New York City Launches New Borough Pass

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS