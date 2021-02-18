British Virgin Islands Seeks To Help Travelers 'Find Themselves'
The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission launched a destination video and digital marketing promotion campaign focused on travelers “finding themselves” in the archipelago.
After enduring COVID-19’s rigors, including time spent in quarantine, periods of isolation and adjusting to “the new normal,” travelers are seeking to unwind in the “Sailing Capital of the World.”
The highlight of the campaign is a destination inviting guests to “Find Yourself” via different B.V.I. activities. The videos challenge travelers to “Find Your Hidden Treasure,” “Find Your Freedom,” “Find Your Palate,” “Find Your Sense of Adventure,” “Find Your Enlightenment” and “Find Yourself.”
In addition, two videos showcasing travelers “finding themselves” in the territory, designed to entice participation in the competition, will be released during the promotion.
“Finding Yourself speaks to wellness of body, mind and spirit,” said Clive McCoy, B.V.I. director of tourism, “as we reconnect with ourselves through various experiences, including relaxation, adventure activities, culinary immersion and wellness treatments.”
A sweepstakes competition launched in tandem with the promotion offers prospective B.V.I. travelers an opportunity to win a grand prize of two roundtrip airline ticket between St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. and Tortola, B.V.I., or San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Tortola B.V.I.; and a five-night complimentary stay at a local villa.
In addition, between February 18 and March 18, 2021, prospective travelers and vacationers already in the B.V.I. will have the opportunities to win prizes in a sweepstakes inspired by the videos. During each week of the sweepstakes, one traveler already in the territory will win a branded B.V.I. luxury executive gift bag with B.V.I. gift items.
To enter the sweepstakes, travelers will be required to submit creative digital video or photo Facebook or Instagram presentations showing how or where they have “found themselves” in the British Virgin Islands.
A winner for the competition between guests already in the Territory will be announced weekly, while the grand prize for the prospective guests will be announced one week following the end of the competition on March 18, 2021.
