British Virgin Islands To Remove Visitor Entry Registration

Destination & Tourism Brian Major June 14, 2022

Cane Bay Gardens Beach British Virgin Islands
The British Virgin Islands has updated its visitor entry protocols. (Photo by Brian Major)

Effective June 15, travelers to the British Virgin Islands (B.V.I.) will no longer be required to register via the territory’s Gateway Travel Portal nor show proof of travel insurance to enter the archipelago, said Marlon Penn, minister for health and social development, in a statement.

The policy change follows a June 8 cabinet briefing by the B.V.I.’s Health Emergency Operations Centre on the “current COVID-19 situation” in the Virgin Islands, said Penn. “All of [the] metrics suggest that we have transitioned away from an acute, or emergency phase of the pandemic,” he added.

Under the new guidelines, all travelers over age five, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to present proof of a negative rapid antigen test, or PCR test obtained 48 hours before entry. Alternatively, travelers may present a document issued by a licensed medical professional certifying COVID-19 recovery within 90 days prior to arrival.

“It is important to bear in mind that all travelers entering the territory will continue to be subject to COVID-19 screening,” Penn said. “Anyone exhibiting signs of illness may be tested at the port of entry.”

Penn added, “New variants can emerge and spread fast, and it may become necessary to reinstate certain measures that have been relaxed – the pandemic is not yet over.”

Persons unable to present proof of a negative test result or a physician’s document will be tested upon arrival in the territory. Travelers who test positive on arrival will be required to adhere to Ministry of Health protocols and instructions for COVID-19-positive persons.

Brian Major
