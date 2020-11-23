Cancun Airport Reports High Number of Tourist Arrivals Over Weekend
Donald Wood November 23, 2020
As the Thanksgiving holiday travel period approaches, officials from Cancun International Airport has reported a high number of tourists arriving over the weekend.
According to The Riviera Maya News, airport managing company ASUR said the Cancun facility hosted 382 flights on Saturday and another 371 on Sunday. The weekend saw the arrival of planes from Central, North and South America, as well as Europe.
Some of the carriers that flew to and from the popular Mexican beach destination included Air Canada, Air France, Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Spirit, Southwest, Sun Country, United and West Jet.
Cancun International Airport hosted flights from some of the top cities in the world over the weekend, such as Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Houston, Havana, Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City, Miami, Orlando, Panama, Paris, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Washington and Zurich.
The Mexican destination isn’t the only airport seeing a rise in visitors, as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) revealed it screened an estimated two million combined passengers in the United States on Saturday and Sunday.
The numbers made for the second-and third-busiest days for U.S. airports since the coronavirus pandemic began impacting travel in March. The biggest day was on October 18 when 1.03 million passengers went through security.
The positive arrival numbers came days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced their recommendation that Americans should avoid traveling for Thanksgiving.
