Cancun Closes Bars, Clubs, Theaters and Casinos
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 20, 2020
Officials in Cancun, Mexico have ordered the temporary closure of all bars, clubs, movie theaters and casinos in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to The Riviera Maya Times, Cancun mayor Mara Lezama Espinosa said that some essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals will remain open but are being asked to keep customers and patients at least a meter-and-a-half (about five feet) apart.
An Airline Bailout Will Reportedly Happen, But With Strings...Airlines & Airports
Flight Attendants Seeking Safer Working Conditions, Financial...Airlines & Airports
Carnival Corporation Chairman Addresses Coronavirus in Video...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Major Layoffs at Air Canada as Worldwide COVID-19 Woes ContinueAirlines & Airports
"We cannot allow the virus to spread, we must put up barriers, which is why we are working with all sectors, hoteliers, restaurateurs, shopping malls, street vendors. We have to act based on a strategy and in an orderly manner," said Lezama Espinosa.
"Everyone agrees we need to take whatever actions need to be taken. You have to establish social isolation and there are businesses that will have to close," she added. "It is not about creating panic, but it is a global pandemic...and we are living it. The most important thing is health, hence preventive measures must be applied."
The news comes as the U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4 travel advisory urging Americans to avoid all international travel for the time being due to the global impact of COVID-19. "In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the U.S. should arrange for immediate return," the U.S. government advises.
While the pandemic has already had a devastating impact on travel worldwide, a promising new forecast from Oxford Economics projects rapid economic recovery once the threat eventually diminishes.
For more information on Cancun, Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS