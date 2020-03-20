Last updated: 09:44 AM ET, Fri March 20 2020

Cancun Closes Bars, Clubs, Theaters and Casinos

Officials in Cancun, Mexico have ordered the temporary closure of all bars, clubs, movie theaters and casinos in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to The Riviera Maya Times, Cancun mayor Mara Lezama Espinosa said that some essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals will remain open but are being asked to keep customers and patients at least a meter-and-a-half (about five feet) apart.

"We cannot allow the virus to spread, we must put up barriers, which is why we are working with all sectors, hoteliers, restaurateurs, shopping malls, street vendors. We have to act based on a strategy and in an orderly manner," said Lezama Espinosa.

"Everyone agrees we need to take whatever actions need to be taken. You have to establish social isolation and there are businesses that will have to close," she added. "It is not about creating panic, but it is a global pandemic...and we are living it. The most important thing is health, hence preventive measures must be applied."

The news comes as the U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4 travel advisory urging Americans to avoid all international travel for the time being due to the global impact of COVID-19. "In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the U.S. should arrange for immediate return," the U.S. government advises.

While the pandemic has already had a devastating impact on travel worldwide, a promising new forecast from Oxford Economics projects rapid economic recovery once the threat eventually diminishes.

