Last updated: 01:36 PM ET, Fri March 20 2020

Trump Restricts US-Mexico Travel Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Impacting Travel Laurie Baratti March 20, 2020

Donald Trump.
PHOTO: President Donald Trump. (Photo via Flickr/Gage Skidmore)

The Trump Administration has just announced the restriction of all non-essential travel across the U.S.-Mexican border in a further effort to seal off the United States from outside visitors as the COVID-19 coronavirus begins to escalate its spread throughout North America.

As revealed by CNN, Trump declared that the southern border would turn away those whom he termed “unscreened” and “unvetted” people at the Mexican border, "mostly, and even beyond, but mostly during this global pandemic."

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida

Miami Mayor Encourages Spring Breakers to Stay Home

Destination & Tourism
Beautiful Colours Of Vegas At Night

WATCH: Las Vegas Ad Addresses Coronavirus Crisis

Destination & Tourism
Sky Princess lit up

Cruise Ship Crews Vow to Return to the Oceans

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Guayaquil, Ecuador

Ecuador Airport Blocks Runway to Stop Incoming Flight

Airlines & Airports

"We want to make sure cargo continues, trade continues, healthcare workers continue to be able to traverse that border. But tourism, some recreational activities and other things need to stop during this crisis," acting Homeland Security Secretary, Chad Wolf, told reporters yesterday, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the White House.

Reportedly, plans began to be laid out cooperatively between the U.S. and Mexico during a phone call that took place yesterday between U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and Mexican Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard.

This new mandate on America’s southern border follows a similar one, announced earlier this week for the country’s northern border, likewise restricting all non-essential travel between the U.S. and Canada.

As with the restrictions imposed on travel to and from Canada, “non-essential” travel refers to travel for recreation or leisure purposes and is not intended to apply to supply and trade movements, or to stop persons who perform essential work functions crossing the border.

This morning, Ebrard asserted that, "essential movements shouldn't be affected" He affirmed that, “what has been achieved is that the measures for reducing the risk of propagation of the virus will not affect the substantive economy activities of Mexico and the United States, and of the border region." Typically, thousands cross the U.S.-Mexico border each day to attend work, school and other activities.

Mexico currently has 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with its first confirmed death from the disease having occurred on March 17 in a patient who also suffered from a pre-existing diabetic condition. Mexico’s federal health ministry did not indicate where, precisely, the death had occurred within the country.

For more information on Mexico, United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
An American passport

State Department Limits Passport Service During Coronavirus...

US Issues Level 4 Advisory Warning Citizens to Avoid International Travel

Rapid Economic Recovery Expected After COVID-19 Crisis Ends

Chinese Airlines Resuming Flights to US is a Hopeful Sign of Good to Come

US and Canada Close Border to Help Stem Coronavirus' Spread

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS