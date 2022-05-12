Last updated: 05:06 PM ET, Thu May 12 2022

Cancun, Riviera Maya Region Drop Mask Mandate

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff May 12, 2022

The beach and ruins of the Maya civilization in Tulum
The beach and ruins of the Maya civilization in Tulum. (photo via SL_Photography / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Mexican state of Quintana Roo has completely eliminated its mask mandate after cases of COVID-19 have dwindled and no deaths have occurred for five weeks.

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Moeraki Beach, New Zealand

New Zealand Fully Reopening to International Tourism in July

Colosseum, Rome, Italy, Europe

gallery icon The Latest COVID-19 Entry Requirements for the World's...

Senso-ji, Buddhist, temple, Japan

Japan’s Prime Minister Teases International Tourism...

Las Vegas Sign

Here’s the Latest on What’s Happening in Las Vegas

White House, Washington D.C.

More Than 260 Travel Companies Pressure White House to End Pre...

ADVERTISING

According to Mexico News Daily, Governor Carlos Joaquín announced that masks are now optional in the region, home to popular tourist destinations such as Cancún, Playa del Carmen, Tulum and Cozumel.

The governor recommended people with medical conditions should continue to wear a mask and that it was a good idea to still wear a mask on public transport and indoors where there was not a lot of ventilation.

Joaquín also noted that the mask mandate could be reintroduced if the situation warranted.

“Remember, [the use of] face masks is a personal responsibility. Use one if you believe you could be exposed ... to COVID,” he said.

Several other states in Mexico have dropped mask mandates, including Baja California Sur, Baja California, Mexico City, Tamaulipas and Nuevo León.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Brazil's Xingo Cliffs

Brazil Travel Campaign Generated Millions in US Travel Bookings

Panama City Beach Unveils Accessible Travel Campaign

New Zealand Fully Reopening to International Tourism in July

Nassau Paradise Island Unveils Upgrades and Special Offerings for Summer

gallery icon The Latest COVID-19 Entry Requirements for the World's Most Visited Countries

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS