Cancun, Riviera Maya Region Drop Mask Mandate
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff May 12, 2022
The Mexican state of Quintana Roo has completely eliminated its mask mandate after cases of COVID-19 have dwindled and no deaths have occurred for five weeks.
According to Mexico News Daily, Governor Carlos Joaquín announced that masks are now optional in the region, home to popular tourist destinations such as Cancún, Playa del Carmen, Tulum and Cozumel.
The governor recommended people with medical conditions should continue to wear a mask and that it was a good idea to still wear a mask on public transport and indoors where there was not a lot of ventilation.
Joaquín also noted that the mask mandate could be reintroduced if the situation warranted.
“Remember, [the use of] face masks is a personal responsibility. Use one if you believe you could be exposed ... to COVID,” he said.
Several other states in Mexico have dropped mask mandates, including Baja California Sur, Baja California, Mexico City, Tamaulipas and Nuevo León.
