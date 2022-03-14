Popular Mexican State to Lift Mask Mandate
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood March 14, 2022
The popular tourism state of Quintana Roo in Mexico announced plans to lift mask mandates in April as coronavirus-related restrictions continue to be eased.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez said the declining number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations led officials to begin the process of lifting mask requirements in public spaces.
Joaquin Gonzalez believes the mask mandates could be “eliminated by mid-April,” as long as the state doesn’t see a regression in coronavirus infections. He said the decision was not solely based on the number of infections but also on avoiding another wave.
“It is important not to let our guard down,” Joaquin Gonzalez told the Riviera Maya News. “Easter is coming and the return to face-to-face classes is now 100 percent, so it will be important to follow health measures.”
Over the weekend, Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda issued updated protocols making facial coverings optional in public spaces, but they would still be mandated at schools and on public transportation.
The news comes as Mexico's most popular tourism destinations welcome spring break travelers. Officials from the Cancun International Airport reported a surge in air traffic as people began heading to warm-weather destinations.
Earlier this month, the United States Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) issued a travel advisory for Americans planning to visit Mexico for spring break. Officials said U.S. citizens should be aware of the rampant crime in the country, including the risk of robbery, sexual assault and illegal drug use.
