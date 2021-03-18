Caribbean Tourism Organization Partners With Airbnb on Island Marketing
Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 18, 2021
Home-stay provider Airbnb is partnering with the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) to promote 18 of the group’s member countries via an integrated marketing campaign featuring online profiles of each nation including current travel protocols.
The CTO-Airbnb collaboration will “amplify the Caribbean's recovery from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic by promoting safe, responsible travel to the region,” said Airbnb and CTO officials in a statement issued Wednesday.
The marketing campaign will feature email newsletters for Airbnb clients and a “Discover the Caribbean” section on Airbnb’s website highlighting the CTO's member countries and their respective COVID-19 travel protocols. In addition to promoting homes in each destination, the section will feature links to each country's website.
Airbnb has also “pledged to share data with CTO, including travel trends, to facilitate informed marketing decisions during this recovery period,” the officials said.
“With the Caribbean continuing to re-open, we're helping to usher in the safe return of travel to this wonderful region by shining a light on the many places to see and things to do,” said Carlos Munoz, Airbnb policy manager for Central America and the Caribbean.
“The partnership with Airbnb will help us to promote the region responsibly by providing our members with a platform to showcase their destinations while at the same time highlighting the health safety measures each has implemented,” said Neil Walters, CTO’s acting secretary-general.
