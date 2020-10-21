Cayman Islands Launches Global Citizen Remote Work Program
October 21, 2020
Count the Cayman Islands among the Caribbean destinations offering remote work programs in the COVID-19 pandemic’s wake.
The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) announced a Global Citizen Concierge Program (GCCP), designed to accommodate “digital nomads looking to take advantage of the flexibility provided by remote work,” CIDOT officials said in a statement Wednesday.
The program offers travelers the opportunity to work remotely in the Cayman Islands for up to two years through its GCCP Global Citizen Certificate, which allows visitors to avoid normal visa requirements to live and work in the territory.
Caribbean-based remote-work programs have emerged as an increasingly popular option for professionals who can work digitally and are seeking a safe, attractive workplace option. Like several other Caribbean countries, the Cayman Islands has maintained a low COVID-19 infection rate throughout the pandemic.
“Our government has been successful in the face of the global health crisis and we’ve emerged as a safe haven in the Caribbean,” said Moses Kirkconnell, the Cayman Islands tourism minister. “Now more than ever, businesses are embracing the flexibility of digital existence, with many employees seeking a change of scenery and lifestyle.”
To apply for a Global Citizen Certificate, travelers must provide a valid passport, proof of employment with an entity outside of the Cayman Islands, a notarized bank reference letter, proof of health insurance coverage or the means to cover health expenses incurred in the destination. All applicants are subject to background checks, said officials.
Working from Cayman’s sunny Caribbean shores won’t be inexpensive. Individual certificate applicants will be required to have a minimum household income of $100,000 while applicants with an accompanying spouse or civil partner must have a minimum household income of $150,000. Applicants with a spouse or civil partner and a dependent child or children must make a minimum household income of $180,000.
The Cayman Islands offer travelers “world-class infrastructure and first-rate amenities” and allows visitors to “begin their day with a stroll along Seven Mile Beach, snorkel with stingrays during lunch and be home for dinner, said CIDOT officials.
“Now more than ever, businesses are embracing the flexibility of digital existence, with many employees seeking a change of scenery and lifestyle,” Kirkconnell said. “Remote workers can now spend up to two years living and working in the Cayman Islands, elevating their work-life balance with sun, sand, sea and safety.”
