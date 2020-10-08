Work Remotely From These Caribbean Destinations
Destination & Tourism Brian Major October 08, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has led destinations, hospitality providers and travelers to implement creative travel solutions, including extended stays for people who are able to work remotely.
In the tourism-reliant Caribbean, remote work programs provide a method for regional destinations to maintain a level of tourism activity while also ensuring the health and safety of local communities. The programs waive regular visa restrictions that would normally bar extended residencies.
As a result, remote-work programs are expanding quickly across the region. The extended time frames and focus on some of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations likely restrict the packages to travelers with comparatively high incomes and professional flexibility, making them attractive to travel advisors who market to clients in this group.
Here are details regarding current Caribbean remote-work programs:
Anguilla
Under Phase Two of the country’s reopening beginning November 1, visitors may remain at approved hotels, resorts and villas for up to 12 months, with access to approved property amenities, services and activities.
The Anguilla Tourist Board provides applicants with information on dining options, attractions and activities and health and wellness services.
Visitors staying up to 90 days are charged fees of $400 for individuals and $600 for couples, plus $250 for each additional family member. Fees cover COVID-19 tests, plus “surveillance and costs associated with the additional public health presence, say ATB officials.” Visitors staying between three and 12 months pay $2,000 for individuals and $3,000 for families plus $250 for each additional family member.
Antigua & Barbuda
The twin-island nation is permitting visitors to remain in the destination for up to two years under its “Nomad Digital Residence” (NDR) visa program.
NDR visas allow visitors to “live and move freely” across the territory and benefit from Antigua and Barbuda’s personal income tax-free status. “Our very small number of COVID-19 cases and our effective system of containing community spread, makes our country one of the safest environments in the world,” said Gaston Browne, the country’s prime minister.
Aruba
The Aruba Tourism Authority’s “One Happy Workation” program allows visitors to remain in the country for up to three months. Visitors are barred from working for a person or company in Aruba under the program but may otherwise work remotely.
The country’s government is offering hotel and accommodation packages that include special rates, complimentary WiFi and all-inclusive food and beverage options. Travelers can also use smartphones and prepaid internet service by purchasing a SIM card from telecommunications companies SETAR or Digicel for the duration of their stay.
Barbados
Barbados’ 12-month “Welcome Stamp” allows visitors to stay in the southern Caribbean destination for up to a year. Travelers are required to complete an application form and submit documents electronically, including a passport-sized photo and a copy of the passport and birth certificate of any accompanying family members over the age of 18.
Visitors must also list any family members or dependents who will join them in Barbados, with proof of their relationship. Approved applicants pay $2,000 for an individual visa or $3,000 for a “family bundle.” Visas are valid for one year.
Lisa Cummins, Barbados’ minister of tourism and international transport, said recently the country has processed $1 million worth of applications since the program’s September launch. Most of the applications have come from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, Barbados’ three largest tourism markets.
Bermuda
The “Work from Bermuda” certificate is targeted to “business executives, entrepreneurs and students” seeking to work remotely, said Bermuda Tourism Authority officials.
Certificates permit visitors to stay up to one year; the Tourism Authority website features guides to broadband-equipped remote workspaces, concierge services, extended stay hotel options and long-term holiday rentals and other resources including electric car rental information and suggested sightseeing itineraries.
For more information on Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Mexican Caribbean Tourism Sector Reopens After Hurricane Delta’s Limited Impact
Florida Keys Officials Urge Visitors to Wear Masks, Follow Health Protocols
US Travelers Not Included In Japan's First Wave of International Tourism Reopening
Hawaii Moving Forward With COVID-19 Testing Program Despite Resistance
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS