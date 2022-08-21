Last updated: 04:50 PM ET, Sun August 21 2022

Cayman Islands Lifts Remaining COVID-Related Travel Restrictions

Destination & Tourism Cayman Islands Department of Tourism Laurie Baratti August 21, 2022

Cayman Islands, Caribbean, flag, sunset
Cayman Islands flag at sunset. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/dbvirago)

The Cayman Islands’ government has just announced exciting changes to its for inbound international travel. Per the Department of Tourism’s statement, the Caribbean nation is dropping all of its remaining COVID-related restrictions, effective as of this coming Wednesday, August 24.

This means that all foreign visitors—vaccinated and unvaccinated alike—will be allowed to enter the Cayman Islands without providing any additional health-related documentation, and without the need to apply for a travel authorization certificate via the Travel Cayman portal prior to travel.

The British Overseas Territory’s newly announced policy changes also include the lifting of mask-wearing mandates within the destination.

Prior to the change, only fully vaccinated travelers are permitted to cross into the Cayman Islands without quarantine or testing. Currently, the only unvaccinated foreign visitors allowed to enter quarantine-free are those who are under the age of 12. Unvaccinated arrivals older than age 12 are still required to complete a seven-day quarantine upon arrival.

Also, until August 24, travelers visiting the islands as part of a cruise itinerary are required to have completed their vaccine course at least 14 days prior to boarding their ship, while unvaccinated children under age 12 are allowed to disembark only if accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

Pre-arrival testing requirements for international tourists to the Cayman Islands had already previously been discontinued and there are no remaining regulations relating to inter-island travel.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

