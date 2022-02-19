Cayman Islands Removes Another Travel Barrier
February 19, 2022
The Cayman Islands, which had been one of the strictest – if not the strictest – Caribbean nations to prohibit tourists when the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago, is removing one of its visitor restrictions.
In light of the dwindling number of positive COVID-19 cases, the government announced Friday it will no longer require international travelers to complete on-island antigen testing on their second, fifth and seventh day after arrival.
A negative antigen or PCR test conducted the day prior to arrival is still required for entry and applies to all visitors aged five and over. But once approved for entry, there is no further testing.
The Cayman Islands closed down to tourism almost immediately when the pandemic hit and remained shut until November of 2021.
For those looking to marry or otherwise party on The Cayman Islands, the government also increased the capacity for public gatherings – 500 people for indoor events and 1,000 for outdoor.
Fully vaccinated tourists can also travel between Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac without having to take another COVID-19 test.
