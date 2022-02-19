Last updated: 03:02 PM ET, Sat February 19 2022

Cayman Islands Removes Another Travel Barrier

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli February 19, 2022

Grand Cayman
Grand Cayman (Photo via Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon)

The Cayman Islands, which had been one of the strictest – if not the strictest – Caribbean nations to prohibit tourists when the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago, is removing one of its visitor restrictions.

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Explore Jordan

Jordan Eases Restrictions for International Travelers

Germany’s Cultural Cities & the Romantic Road with Oberammergau Passion Play featuring Berlin, Hamburg, Marburg, Rothenburg and Munich

Germany Encourages US Travelers To Visit This Year

Traditional village in Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea Reopens to International Visitors

Aruba

Aruba Eases COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Israel, flag, Jerusalem, old city, western wall

Israel Offers Free Guided Tours to the Public

ADVERTISING

In light of the dwindling number of positive COVID-19 cases, the government announced Friday it will no longer require international travelers to complete on-island antigen testing on their second, fifth and seventh day after arrival.

A negative antigen or PCR test conducted the day prior to arrival is still required for entry and applies to all visitors aged five and over. But once approved for entry, there is no further testing.

The Cayman Islands closed down to tourism almost immediately when the pandemic hit and remained shut until November of 2021.

For those looking to marry or otherwise party on The Cayman Islands, the government also increased the capacity for public gatherings – 500 people for indoor events and 1,000 for outdoor.

Fully vaccinated tourists can also travel between Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac without having to take another COVID-19 test.

For the latest insights on travel to The Cayman Islands, check out the guide below:

For more information on Cayman Islands

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Beach in Maui

Get To Know Hawaii’s Most Popular Islands

Germany Encourages US Travelers To Visit This Year

Papua New Guinea Reopens to International Visitors

Finding the True Treasures of Florida’s Treasure Coast

gallery icon The Top International Destinations Unvaccinated Travelers Can Visit

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS