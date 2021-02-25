Cayman Islands Will Likely Cap Cruise Calls Post COVID-19 Pandemic
Destination & Tourism Brian Major February 25, 2021
Cayman Islands officials are poised to reduce the number of cruise vessels visiting the destination while also slashing the millions of shipboard visitors the nation hosts annually, the country’s premier said this week.
Traditionally among the most-visited Caribbean cruise ports, the Cayman Islands will not abandon cruise tourism but will “cap the numbers so that our current system can accommodate them in a better way and the experience for those who do visit can be better,” said Alden McLaughlin, the Cayman Islands premier, in a Cayman Compass news report.
The tourism shutdown driven by the March 2020 coronavirus outbreak prepared the island to “survive” without cruise ship visits for nearly one year, McLaughlin said at a briefing Tuesday announcing the debut of a new Cayman Islands hospital wing. As a result, the government will consider “diversifying the industry, such as embracing medical tourism,” said McLaughlin.
The Cayman Islands hosted 1.83 million cruise ship visitors in 2019, the last full year of cruise activity. The total ranked third among Caribbean nations tracked by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO).
McLaughlin said the government has received a “clear signal” that Cayman residents and the business community prefer not “to go back to the large number of [cruise ship] visitors” the destination has hosted in recent years.
The government banned cruise ships from calling at the destination in March 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak and postponed a referendum that would have decided the fate of a government-backed, $150 million cruise berthing facility proposed for George Town.
McLaughlin said the cruise port proposal, which the government has explored over the past several years, is “effectively dead.” The outcome makes it unlikely the Cayman Islands will host mega cruise ships and the millions of shipboard visitors they accommodate in future years.
“If we are not going to go ahead with the construction of a cruise berthing facility, we simply cannot accommodate the number of visitors that we previously had in a way that the cruise companies are willing to accept,” said McLaughlin.
The Cayman Islands is the only major Caribbean cruise destination without modern piers and a berthing facility sufficient to accommodate contemporary vessels. Throughout the last decade, large ships visiting the country have anchored offshore and ferried passengers into George Town. Cruise officials say that without modern piers, Cayman cruise calls will increasingly decrease as operators increasingly deploy ever-larger vessels.
McLaughlin said the past year indicated the destination can overcome the loss of mass cruise tourism. predicted “We can survive without the large numbers,” he said, adding “we need more balance and not overwhelm the systems that we have by sheer volume of people.”
For more information on Cayman Islands
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS