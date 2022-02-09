CBP Launches Global Entry Partnership With Brazil
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff February 09, 2022
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced the launch of a full Global Entry arrangement with the Government of Brazil (GOB). The full launch comes after a more limited pilot program launched in November 2019, this will increase the number of Brazilian citizens eligible for Global Entry and includes those entering the United States for tourism and certain business purposes.
“We are excited to have partnered with Brazil. After years of dedication, conversation and collaborative efforts, CBP welcomes Brazil and its citizens to full partnership and membership in Global Entry,” said Matthew Davies, executive director, CBP admissibility and passenger programs. “Today’s announcement symbolizes our countries’ efforts and commitment to foster a relationship that facilitates commerce and as importantly strengthens both of our countries' security while providing a benefit to our citizens."
Brazil also welcomed the new program.
“The Office of the Chief of Staff of the Presidency of Brazil (Casa Civil) highlighted the partnership with the United States and with CBP in the Global Entry Program, which will offer Brazilian citizens greater ease in traveling to the United States for business or tourism. Global Entry further fosters the already strong relationship between both countries,” said Brazil’s Casa Civil.
The U.S. Travel Association also welcomed the news of the addition of Brazil.
“The American travel community begins a new chapter with Brazil’s full admittance into the Global Entry program. This effective trusted traveler program will provide pre-approved travelers from Brazil with an expedited Customs process upon arrival in the United States," said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow.
“While this is welcome news, the Biden administration must also address the ongoing visa processing issues in Brazil and around the world. On average, visitor visa wait times in Brazil are 233 days. Pre-pandemic, Brazil was the fifth-largest overseas inbound market, and it is crucial that visa processing fully resumes so we can restore this critical source market," said Dow. “We commend both the U.S. and Brazil for advancing Brazil’s entry into this valuable security program and urge the Biden administration to fully resume visa processing operations worldwide.”
Global Entry is one of four branches of the Trusted Traveler Program, which allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival at United States airports.
