CDC Confirms St. Kitts & Nevis as Low COVID-19 Risk Destination
September 09, 2020
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) designated St. Kitts & Nevis as a destination with no travel health notice and a “very low risk” of COVID-19 transmission. The dual-island nation is among 10 Caribbean countries that now have the designation.
To date, the Federation has reported 17 coronavirus cases, all of whom have recovered. There are currently no active cases. Saint Kitts & Nevis is also among only 26 global countries designated as “very low” risk.
Government officials announced the planned reopening of its borders earlier in August for October 2020. The reopening date and travel requirements and protocols for visitors will be announced, said officials.
St. Kitts & Nevis visitors will be required to present a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival in the dual-island federation, said Timothy Harris, the country’s prime minister.
“The recent assessment by the CDC is a testament to the success of our ‘All of Society Approach’ to combatting the threat of COVID-19,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Saint Kitts & Nevis’ minister of tourism & transport.
Visitors will also be required to quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days, after which they will take another RT-PCR test. The traveler will be released from quarantine once a negative test result is received.
The Nevis Ministry of Health and Ministry of Tourism have teamed to conduct Covid-19 safety protocol training sessions for tourism stakeholders across Nevis, the sister island of the dual-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.
