Nevis to Train Tourism Stakeholders in COVID-19 Protocols
August 03, 2020
The Nevis Ministry of Health and Ministry of Tourism have teamed to conduct Covid-19 safety protocol training sessions for tourism stakeholders across Nevis, the sister island of the dual-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.
Developed by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, the "Travel Approved Seal" training seminars are being offered to all Nevisian tourism stakeholders for two weeks through mid-August and are led by consultants under the direction of Nevis’ Ministry and Health, the Ministry of Tourism and the Nevis Tourism Authority.
Training is mandatory for all tourism stakeholders, who “will be contacted in their respective sectors,” according to officials. Stakeholders include taxi operators, attractions, hotels, retail stores, tour operators (including water- and land-based operators), watersports operators, vendors and beach bars.
Following completion of required training, approved establishments will receive physical and digital certification as sanctioned travel operations. Approved stakeholders will receive a “St. Kitts and Nevis Travel Approved Seal,” validating the establishment as safe to visit.
Stakeholders who fail to meet minimum standards to obtain a Travel Approved Seal will be barred from operating. Additionally, the Nevis Tourism Authority and its partners will not promote the banned stakeholders in source markets, officials said.
“This mandatory training for all stakeholders on the island in health and safety protocols for Covid-19 is a very important step in our reopening process,” said Jardine Yarde, the Nevis Tourism Authority’s CEO. “As we prepare to reopen, it sends a clear message that we care deeply about the health and safety of both our visitors and our residents,” she said.
Added Yarde, “Everyone in the community must work together and remain vigilant in order to minimize any problems with Covid-19 once we begin receiving our international visitors.”
Nevis’ borders remain closed to international visitors. A “coordinated effort is being made with regional and international partners” to determine when the country may safely re-open its borders, said St. Kitts Tourism Authority officials in a statement.
