Last updated: 09:00 AM ET, Tue September 14 2021

CDC Updates Countries on 'Very High' Travel Risk List

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff September 14, 2021

Overlooking St. Kitts’ Frigate Bay
Overlooking St. Kitts’ Frigate Bay (Photo via Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the countries on its list of "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" travel advisory.

Countries now included on the list include Caribbean islands and Eastern European destinations. Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis joined the list on September 13, 2021.

Additionally, Afghanistan was moved to the list after the turmoil in the country in August.

The Level 4 list now includes the following countries:

Afghanistan

Albania

Belize

Grenada

Lithuania

Mauritius

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Serbia

Slovenia

There are also new countries on the Level 3 list, which now includes Australia, Brazil, Ethiopia and Romania.

After relative success in preventing Covid-19 outbreaks, Australia is currently trying to contain the spread of the Delta variant.

The CDC has also recommended that international travelers be fully vaccinated before leaving the U.S.

"Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants," the agency said.

The U.S. Travel Association recently criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci for recommending a vaccine mandate for travelers traveling within the U.S. and has advised against vaccine mandates, but encouraged travelers to get shots.

