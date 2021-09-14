CDC Updates Countries on 'Very High' Travel Risk List
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff September 14, 2021
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the countries on its list of "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" travel advisory.
Countries now included on the list include Caribbean islands and Eastern European destinations. Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis joined the list on September 13, 2021.
Additionally, Afghanistan was moved to the list after the turmoil in the country in August.
The Level 4 list now includes the following countries:
Afghanistan
Albania
Belize
Grenada
Lithuania
Mauritius
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Serbia
Slovenia
There are also new countries on the Level 3 list, which now includes Australia, Brazil, Ethiopia and Romania.
After relative success in preventing Covid-19 outbreaks, Australia is currently trying to contain the spread of the Delta variant.
The CDC has also recommended that international travelers be fully vaccinated before leaving the U.S.
"Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants," the agency said.
The U.S. Travel Association recently criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci for recommending a vaccine mandate for travelers traveling within the U.S. and has advised against vaccine mandates, but encouraged travelers to get shots.
