CDC Updates US Travel Guidance with New Recommendations
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 18, 2022
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its coronavirus testing recommendations for Americans looking to travel domestically.
According to CNN.com, the CDC announced domestic travelers should “consider getting tested as close to the time of departure as possible,” regardless of vaccination status. The government agency said the testing should occur no more than three days before the trip.
Previously, the CDC recommended that only unvaccinated Americans get tested before traveling within the United States. Now, the agency has updated the recommendations, but stopped short of issuing a mandate.
In addition to testing before domestic travel, CDC officials said Americans should take a COVID-19 test following their vacations, especially if they visit crowded areas or regions with a high number of infections.
Health officials reminded U.S. travelers to remain vigilant when on the road, keeping in mind that local rules and conditions are likely to be different.
Earlier this month, the CDC announced that people traveling on public forms of transportation should still be wearing a mask for protection against coronavirus. The agency’s mask requirements for airlines, airports and other forms of transportation were struck down by a federal judge in April, ending the controversial mandate after almost two years.
In the aviation industry, U.S. airlines are continuing a full-court press on the Biden Administration to drop the rules requiring pre-departure testing for COVID-19 on all international passengers. Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and several other foreign countries have had similar protocols in place but have since lifted them.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS