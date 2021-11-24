Chile Updates Entry Requirements for Travelers
Chile has amended its entry requirements for individuals who have received their booster vaccines.
Everyone who has received a booster shot will be exempt from taking a PCR coronavirus test and from the mandatory isolation period upon entry to Chile, streamlining the entry process.
The government also announced that Chacalluta, Colchane and Pino Hachado land border crossings will open on December 1. In January, the borders at Los Libertadores, Cardenal Samoré and Río Don Guillermo will also reopen.
Chile won two awards at the 7th Annual Travvy Awards earlier this month, which is TravelPulse’s own awards ceremony that recognizes destinations, cruise and tour operators, resorts and other industry notables using a panel of travel advisors to choose the winners.
This year, Chile won gold as the Best International Expedition/Adventure Destination and bronze as the Best Cruise Destination - Central & South America.
“It’s an honor to be named a Travvy Awards winner as our win was determined by those who know us best: travel advisors and their clients,” said Andrea Wolleter, National Director of Sernatur, the government entity representing the Chile Tourism Board. “These awards are a testament to Chile’s commitment to offer unique and extraordinary experiences to our visitors.”
For information on travel to Chile, check out our interactive guide:
For more information, please click here.
