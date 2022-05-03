Congressman Asks DOT To Remove No-Fly Zone Over Disney Parks
May 03, 2022
A U.S. Congressman is calling on the Department of Transportation and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove the no-fly zones over Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida, and advantage he says that Walt Disney Co. shouldn’t enjoy over other theme parks.
Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), sent letters to Pelosi and DOOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg asking them to strip the company of the restricted air space, according to Fox News Digital.
"Major corporations should not get unreasonable privileges just because they have the ability to bankroll Congress, especially when they are trying to force their ideology on our children," Nehls told Fox News Digital in a statement.
Disney has been accused of allegedly pushing a gay agenda by many Conservatives after coming out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recently signed law that prohibits the teaching of gender identity in schools to children in grades kindergarten through third grade.
DeSantis quickly retaliated by stripping Disney World of its self-governance and tax-exempt status it has enjoyed for 55 years since creating the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
In his letter, Nehls wrote that special interest groups might have compromised the Federal Aviation Administration’s decision to grant Disney its no-fly zones over the parks in 2003.
"The FAA has authority to prohibit or limit aircraft from operating in certain airspace. These flight restrictions add complexity and restrict freedom – and they should be reserved for compelling national security and safety needs," Nehls wrote, noting that normally no-fly zones are put into place over military bases or places of high security. “Yet, because aircraft can be noisy or disruptive, interest groups may lobby Congress to enact restrictions for their benefit. The principle of fairness requires that the federal government does not favor one organization over another, or thereover, enact flight restrictions to benefit one favored organization."
No other theme parks, such as Universal Studios, which also operates in California and Florida, enjoy such privileges, the Congressman said.
The DOT, Pelosi’s office nor Disney has commented.
