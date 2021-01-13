Last updated: 03:55 PM ET, Wed January 13 2021

Costa Rica’s Proactive Response To Latest CDC Announcement

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz January 13, 2021

Tropical Costa Rica
Tropical Costa Rica (photo via Collette)

With the recent news from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) requiring all inbound passengers to the U.S. to be first tested negative for COVID-19 prior to flying, many countries will have to start implementing new procedures for travelers.

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Carnival Freedom

Cruise Lines Waiting on Additional Guidance From CDC to Begin...

Royalton Saint Lucia

Caribbean Destinations and Sellers Scramble To Adjust To CDC...

Aerial Yasawa Islands view, with turquoise beach and bungalow palapas

Fiji Announces Post-Pandemic 'Care Fiji Commitment'...

A line for COVID-19 testing at the airport

Travel Advisors Give New CDC Air Travel Requirements Mixed...

ADVERTISING

One smart country, however, had anticipated this decision and already had a plan.

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute shared that it had been working for some time with Ministry of Health-certified private laboratories to administer the RT-PCR tests throughout the country for tourists. The plan will allow any travelers, including those from the United States, to be able to purchase a test for around $100 USD.

In December of 2020, 52,027 tourists traveled to Costa Rica by air from North America, the majority of those being from the United States.

Because the majority of the tourists have been from the United States, this new testing program will be crucial to continue to maintain the upward trend in tourism the country has had for the past two months.

It is unclear as to when this new program is to begin implementation.

For more information on Costa Rica

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Jamaica island, Montego Bay (photo via lucky-photographer / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Top 10 Destinations Americans Want to Travel to Post-Pandemic

Caribbean Destinations and Sellers Scramble To Adjust To CDC Changes

WTTC Releases Mental Health Guidelines To Help Travel and Tourism Recovery

Fiji Announces Post-Pandemic 'Care Fiji Commitment' Program

gallery icon The Best US Cities for Outdoor Dining During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS