Curaçao Launches Remote Work Program
Destination & Tourism Brian Major February 12, 2021
Curaçao is the latest Caribbean destination to announce a remote-work program for travelers. The new “@HOME in Curaçao” program is designed to “extend the length of stay on the island for remote workers,” and other long-stay candidates including investors.
Travelers may stay in the Dutch Caribbean country for up to six months under the program. Visitors may also apply to extend their stay for an additional six months. Applicants are also required to comply with Curaçao COVID-19 travel requirements and protocols.
Curaçao offers “excellent Internet with fast and secure connections and a “full-fledged data center,” with a “stable banking and judicial system, moderate accommodations costs, excellent healthcare including a state-of-the-art hospital [and] no taxation for remote workers,” said officials.
To qualify for the @HOME in Curaçao program, Curaçao travelers must complete an online digital application form and provide materials including a copy of the applicant’s passport photo page, proof of payment for $294 in fees and international insurance including COVID-19 coverage where available. Local insurance is also available, add Curaçao government officials.
