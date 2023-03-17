Denmark Continues to Be More Accessible to US Travelers
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff March 17, 2023
Denmark is becoming more accessible for U.S. Travelers.
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is launching new service to the country with a direct route from New York (Newark) to Aalborg (AAL).
The North Jutland region of Denmark, is not well-known to travelers in North America, but it is a region worth discovering.
The area and its main city, Aalborg, has been on the New York Times' 52 Places to Go list and is renowned for architecture, natural attractions and gastronomy, which has been recognized by Forbes.
Aalborg is well connected to many other popular destinations in Europe. It's just a 35-minute connection to Copenhagen, and it's connected to Norway and Sweden via ferry. SAS also offers a stopover program for travel agents and tour operators booking in the GDS, making a flight from NYC to AAL to Copenhagen back to NYC a unique, seamless trip offering for travelers.
Visitors looking to spend time in North Jutland will be rewarded with an abundance of activities from culinary experiences to outdoor adventures. It is a coastal area dotted with cute seaside villages. Visitors can stay in holiday cottages or coastal hotels in quaint towns like Løkken or Blokhus. For travelers who want a preview of what the Danish seaside is like, the Danish television show “The Seaside Hotel” is currently airing on PBS.
Gastronomy is front and center and features prominently in its hotels. A prime example is Villa Vest and Svinkløv Seaside hotels. In fact, the Svinkløv Seaside is run by the former world champion chef, Kenneth Hansen. Other options for visitors include an overnight at Comwell Hotel Hvide Hus, which is home to Aalborg’s best
cocktail bar.
Lovers of architecture are also sure to be enthralled with North Jutland. Aalborg is the home of architect Jørn Utzon who designed The Sydney Opera House. The Utzon Centre will mark the 50th anniversary of the opera house with a special exhibition this year. Interestingly, the Utzon Centre also has a fabulous restaurant.
Another architectural wonder is the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art, designed by Finnish Architect Alvar Aalto. The museum was recently renovated and is the only museum designed by Aalto outside of Finland.
One of Denmark’s best new museum openings could also be one of the nation's best-kept secrets--the Regan Vest.
Located in the area of Rebild, the museum is a former cold war bunker for the government and the royal family and was concealed by the government for years. Now, it is preserved as a time capsule that visitors can explore. It is hidden deep inside the forest of Rold Skov in North Jutland and is comprised of four black boxes. The heart of the exhibition showcases a scale model of the 5,500 square-meter bunker that lies 60 meters underground.
Just outside of the city, there is the Viking Burial mound, Lindholm Høje. While historical and architectural features are prominent in North Jutland, the region is also known for its natural attractions. In fact, the region is home to one of Northern Europe's best surfing spots, affectionately known as "Cold Hawaii."
Skagen is Denmark’s most northern town and is recognized, at least by artists, for its unique quality of light. The city's international reputation soared in the 1800s as artists flocked to the area to take advantage of this attribute.
Art still plays a prominent part of everyday life for residents, and visitors can take in attractions such as the Skagen Museum, protected artists' houses such as Drachmanns Hus and Anna & Michael Ancher’s House and, of course, local cuisine with excellent dining options at Ruth’s Hotel and Brøndum’s Hotel.
On the adventurous side, visitors can stand with their feet in two seas at the same time in Grenen and can admire the spectacle of Råbjerg Mile, the largest migrating dune in Denmark.
Along those lines, Thy National park is known as Denmark's wildest, shaped by the North Sea. It is also Denmark's oldest national park, where visitors can explore the rugged region by foot by bike or on horseback to discover sand-swept forests, dramatic dunes and wide-open beaches. In addition to surfing Cold Hawaii, the adventurous can embark on other extreme watersports such as kite surfing and, weather permitting, paddle boarding. After exploring the outdoors, visitors can even enjoy fine dining at restaurants such as Restaurant Tri.
Want to combine an ocean adventure with a gastronomy experience? North Jutland is just the place. Head to Limfjorden for an oyster safari, an experience that is fun for the whole family. Pull on some waders and go on the hunt. Visitors learn how to find, open and cook the oysters for a scrumptious feast.
Ready to visit Aalborg and North Jutland? SAS will kick off flights three times weekly in April from Newark, operating Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The local incoming agency, Travel North, will offer North Jutland product for the travel trade.
