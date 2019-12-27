Discover Nature in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit
Warm sunny days and a year-round tropical climate make Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit ideal destinations for any type of holiday getaway. Nature-lovers, however, will be especially pleased to find endless options for outdoor fun.
Hike into the Sierra Madre Mountains for endless ocean views or dip into the sea for a swim with dolphins, a whale watching experience and more.
Mexico’s Pacific Coast offers an exceptional variety of land-based activities, including rappelling, ATV off-road adventure tours or guided backcountry eco-adventure tours.
Visitors can explore lush tropical rainforests, check-in with their spiritual sides with a yoga class or go jungle trail riding in the nearby mountains.
Nature-lovers are spoiled for choice with all types of hikes including a hidden beaches tour in Sayulita-San Pancho or an organized tour to the Altavista Petroglyphs.
Travelers can also head out on a guided ATV tour through tropical rainforests, over natural streams and creeks and into authentic Mexican villages and plantations in the Sierra Madre Mountains.
Water enthusiasts will want to take advantage of 200 miles of coastline.
Visitors will find all types of whales, including blue whales, sperm whales, California greys, humpbacks, orcas and more. There are also several species of dolphins, and travelers can head out on daily boat tours from Nuevo Vallarta to Bucerias, Punta Mita, Sayulita and Guayabitos, all the way up the Pacific coast to San Blas.
Riviera Nayarit is also home to world-class surfing, stand up paddleboarding and kite surfing, and the fishing is good year-round.
