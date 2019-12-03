An Ideal Destination for Wellness-Minded Travelers
December 03, 2019
Puerto Vallarta and neighboring Riviera Nayarit are continuing to emerge as top Mexican destinations for those in pursuit of not just fun and relaxation, but also overall personal wellness.
As the wellness trend in travel continues to grow and evolve, the picture of holistic well-being has come to encompass not just physical fitness, but to include practices that improve our mental, emotional and spiritual conditions.
From fitness and spa facilities to ample opportunities for outdoor exertion and connection with nature’s elements to a wide array of healthy dining options, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are perfect options for those looking to enjoy vacation time without neglecting their wellness routine.
The destination has just finished hosting its first ‘Free Soul Festival’ event—a celebration of holistic wellness practices, which brought together world-renowned yoga and meditation instructors and healing musicians to teach at sessions attended by the public throughout the weekend.
Programming was inspired by the powerful forces of Mother Nature and focused on unraveling the deeper meanings that accompany such primal elements as water, earth, wind and fire. Practitioners guided attendees through everything from Pranayama, Vinyasa and even SUP Yoga to therapeutic flying, movement meditations and healing music and sound sessions.
For those of us who couldn’t be there, Puerto Vallarta’s wellness profile extends well beyond a single event, with offerings available all year round.
Besides yoga on the beach or on a stand-up paddleboard, there's a vast selection of outdoor activities to choose from, including cycling along the sand or hiking trails through the mountains that surround the city, leading back to the jungle, secret beaches or secluded waterfalls.
As always, there are also all kinds of motorized and non-motorized watersports, with rental companies ready to provide equipment, both in the city proper and onsite at various resorts.
When you’re maxed out on activities, and feel yourself in need of relaxation and rejuvenation, rest assured that Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit’s hotels and resorts have the spa scene well covered.
You can find comprehensive spa treatment offerings and holistic spaces at local area properties, such as the Marriott, Sheraton, Casa Velas, Secrets, Villa Premier, Hyatt Ziva, Moussai, Fiesta Americana Grand, Hilton, Grand Miramar, Crown Paradise, Melia and Westin, among others.
The city’s dining scene can also easily support guests’ clean-eating goals, with an abundance of fresh, healthy food options. Particularly in Puerto Vallarta’s Zona Romantica, you’ll find natural food cafes, vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurants and juice and smoothie bars. But, even when it comes to casual bites or street food, you’ll find that much of the local fare is fresh-caught and prepared in a light and flavorful fashion.
For more information, visit VisitPuertoVallarta.com, https://www.rivieranayarit.com or FreeSoulFestival.com.
