Disney Introduces Park Pass System for Reservations to Theme Parks
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 19, 2020
With restrictions on capacity, Walt Disney World has announced a new reservations system to manage attendance, Disney Park Pass.
Starting when the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen, all guests with a ticket or Annual Pass will be required to make a reservation in advance for each park entry.
To use Disney Park Pass, visitors will need a My Disney Experience account, where all Walt Disney World Resort plans are stored and managed.
A valid theme park ticket or Annual Pass will need to be linked to your My Disney Experience account, and if you have a Disney Resort hotel reservation, this can be linked as well.
Once all of these are linked, visitors can view available reservation dates on the Disney Park Pass site. Multi-day ticket holders will need to make a reservation for each day they will be in the parks. Friends and family can like their passes as a group and make bookings together.
At the moment, visitors will be able to select one park per day due to attendance limitations. Guests who have existing tickets that include the Park Hopper Option or Park Hopper Plus Option have options available to them for ticket modifications and cancellations.
Disney said in its announcement that it hopes to bring back the ability to visit more than one park per day soon and will continue to offer these add-ons for 2021 ticket purchases.
The Disney Park Pass reservation system will open to ticket holders and Annual Passholders in phases, starting with those who have future Disney Resort and other select hotel stays.
Disney World will resume 2020 ticket sales and Disney Resort hotel arrivals later this summer and continue to provide guests with existing tickets and Annual Passholders opportunities to make park reservations.
Starting June 28, guests will be able to purchase new 2021 Disney Resort hotel packages and theme park tickets and make park reservations for arrivals starting next year as the phased reopening continues.
Also in 2021, Disney plans to introduce more engaging ways for guests to interact using their mobile devices.
There will be new features in the My Disney Experience app and with the MagicBand. This change will see the end of the complimentary MagicBand distribution to Disney Resort hotel guests. Discounted bands will be available for purchase in more colors and featuring Disney characters. Those who choose not to purchase a MagicBand will be able to use My Disney Experience app or a Key to the World card during their visit.
