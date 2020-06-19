New Updates for Seasonal Events at Walt Disney World
Finally, Walt Disney World is reopening in July. The resort has started taking hotel reservations for next month, and the theme parks will begin a phased re-opening on July 11. And while people will once again begin to enjoy the Happiest Place on Earth, there will be expected changes to meet the new health and safety measures.
This includes changes to the resort’s seasonal events like EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival, H2O Glow Nights, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
The good news is EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival will debut in the park on July 15 and is expected to last through the fall. Favorite marketplaces will be spaced throughout EPCOT for guests to enjoy the delicious creations.
The “Eat to the Beat Concert Series” will not be able to take place because it’s believed that appropriate social distancing measures couldn't be enforced. But visitors will get to enjoy the beautiful floral designs of the Flower & Garden Festival, including Remy in the France pavilion, during this time.
Unfortunately, it has already been determined that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom and H2O Glow Nights at Typhoon Lagoon will not take place this year. Refunds are expected to be issued to guests who had already purchased tickets to these two events in the next couple of weeks.
The iconic stage shows and parades of these events draw crowds together which would not allow for social distancing of guests. An official decision has not yet been made for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
Walt Disney World has been working closely with government and health officials concerning their phased reopening and the criteria they must meet to remain open.
