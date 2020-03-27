Disneyland and Walt Disney World Closed Until Further Notice
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff March 27, 2020
Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts will remain closed until further notice the company said in a statement.
"As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice," read an update on the Disneyland website.
The resorts are working with hotel guests to modify stays affected by these closures. Guests can cancel their hotel reservations and vacation packages during the closure and receive a full refund.
Guests who purchased tickets have had the dates for those tickets extended.
Those with specialty tickets for events will also be refunded for their purchases.
As previously announced, annual passholders will have their expiration dates extended the number of days that the park is closed.
Universal has also extended its park closures through April 19, 2020.
