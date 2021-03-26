Dominica Launches Traveler Remote-Work Program
March 26, 2021
Dominica is the latest Caribbean country to announce a program permitting travelers to work remotely in the country for an extended period. Under its “Work in Nature (WIN)” initiative, professionals, entrepreneurs, academics and other “digital nomads” may stay in the country for up to 18 months, said Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) officials.
The WIN program also offers participants duty-free rates on selected items and discounts from various service providers. Applications are available on a dedicated DDA website with a $100 per-person application fee.
Responses are provided within seven days; confirmed applicants will have a three-month grace period to relocate to Dominica. Once confirmed, special visa fees are $800 for individuals and $1,200 for families.
“This is one of the initiatives which will help boost our tourism industry in our phased tourism recovery approach while providing a safe environment for persons to work remotely in a tropical environment,” said Denise Charles, Dominica’s minister for tourism, international transport and maritime initiatives.
“Stakeholders and island partners have all collaborated to provide an attractive program which will assist with economic recovery,” Charles added.
Naturally beautiful Dominica features high-speed internet and technology services, modern health care facilities plus “educational options for families and opportunities for impact volunteer programs with governmental organizations (NGOs) and private-sector entities,” officials said.
WIN program participants will be able to visit Dominica’s waterfalls and hot springs, take nature walks, participate in diving excursions and experience local cuisine and culture, added DDA officials.
Dominica was recently awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Safe Travels Stamp, certifying that the destination’s health and safety protocols meet globally accepted standards.
