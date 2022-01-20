Eat Your Way Around Malaysia
Malaysia's culinary diversity is the direct result of a melting pot of cultures living in the country, including Malays, Chinese and Indians. Each of these unique cultures has contributed to the wondrous array of irresistible flavors that make up some of Malaysia's most extraordinary dishes.
The country is a paradise of flavors, aromas and unique tastes that can be found in every corner of its gastronomic pursuits from street food to fine dining.
Here are some of the top foods to try when visiting Malaysia:
Roti Canai – this is a fluffy Indian flatbread cooked in outdoor open kitchens, tossed and cooked on a griddle.
Tea Tarik – the tea gets its name from the art of pulling or pouring tea from one glass to another to increase aroma and cool the liquid. It is a frothy, steamy hot milk tea.
Penang Asam Laksa – this dish tops several lists of the world's best culinary dishes and is an explosion of taste in a bowl. The soup is made of tamarind, fish flakes, chili, lemongrass and more.
Nasi Lemak – this is a rice dish made with coconut milk, ginger, fragrant screwpine leaves and served with spicy sauce. It is a Malay staple and is often served with boiled eggs, fried anchovies, fresh slices of cucumber as well.
Satay – this is a signature dish in Malaysian cuisine and consists of barbecue skewers served with cucumber and a peanut dipping sauce.
Char Kuey Teow – this iconic Chinese street food is a popular Malaysian dish of flat noodles stir-fried over high heat with prawns and chicken, topped with crunchy bean sprouts.
