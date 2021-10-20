Empire State Building Offers New Engagement Package
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz October 20, 2021
The Empire State Building is now giving lovers the opportunity to have their dream proposal on top of the iconic New York City building with its “Happily Ever Empire” proposal package, providing VIP access to the building’s observatory on its 86th floor.
For $1,000 per couple, the proposal package includes a private guided tour through the building’s exhibits, VIP access to the 86th-floor observatory as well as the 102nd-floor observatory and a bottle of champagne to celebrate the momentous occasion.
The “Happily Ever After” package must be booked at least 24 hours in advance. Tickets can be purchased here, but those who purchase the package must be at least 21 years of age. Tourists from any country or state can also purchase the proposal package. Friends, family and photographers can purchase a separate set of tickets here to take part in the proposal.
"There is no better place to celebrate love than the World's Most Romantic Building," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. "The Empire State Building has played host to so many love stories in its history, and we are delighted to now offer an exclusive, romantic and customizable proposal experience for couples from around the world."
