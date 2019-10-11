Empire State Building Unveils New $165 Million Observatory
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke October 11, 2019
For visitors to New York City, if the Empire State Building wasn't already on their list of must-see attractions, it certainly is now.
The iconic skyscraper recently completed a four-year, $165 million remodeling of its observatory, installing floor-to-ceiling windows on the 102nd floor that now offer visitors 360-degree views from 1,250 feet above the city.
The renovated observatory opens to the public on Saturday, October 12. The $58 cost of admission has not changed but the visitor experience is expected to as guests are being promised shorter lines.
Anthony Malkin, chairman and CEO of the Empire State Realty Trust, which financed the project, told CNN: "People share the same words—iconic, authentic, historic, dreams, inspiration—we wanted to make that part of the visitor experience."
"Every single person will be able to stand facing a window and not touch anybody else," he added. "The entire rest of the building had been upgraded, and we were still offering the same experience we offered Queen Elizabeth back in the 1950s."
Empire State Building shows off new $165 million observatory https://t.co/gzD3Rwiaib pic.twitter.com/z6Z08AvcPd— WDRB News (@WDRBNews) October 10, 2019
Sneak peek: Inside the Empire State Building's renovated 102nd floor observatory. pic.twitter.com/7bkKxDGBPU— azcentral (@azcentral) October 11, 2019
The building's open-air observatory on the 86th floor has also been renovated. Crews opened up walls between the interior space and the open-air terrace so that visitors will be met with gorgeous views the second they step off of the elevator. The open-air observatory requires a $38 ticket.
Visitors can also look forward to an additional 10,000 square feet of exhibits, including a replica of King Kong's hand from the 1933 film, portraits of celebrities and much more.
The Empire State Building attracts more than 4 million tourists each year, more than half of which travel from abroad to experience the famous building.
For more information on New York City
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS