Last updated: 02:43 PM ET, Sun November 01 2020

England Goes on Month-Long Lockdown

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli November 01, 2020

Westminster and Big Ben by the River Thames in London, UK
PHOTO: Westminster and Big Ben by the River Thames in London. (Photo via SHansche/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Just as discussions around creating a ‘travel bubble’ between New York and London were gaining more traction, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England will go under lockdown beginning November 5.

The lockdown, a response to the country’s struggles to contain the coronavirus, will last until Dec. 2. Johnson himself contracted the virus earlier this year.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Promenade deck on a cruise ship

Now Is the Time for Cruise Lines To Shine

Delta Air Lines A321

Delta Reaches Preliminary Deal to Postpone Pilot Furloughs...

Sailboats passing Stocking Island, Exuma, The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Announces Updated Traveler Entry Protocols for...

Afternoon sun on sunset rock in the Autumn, overlooking North-South Lake in the Catskills Mountains of New York. (HDR).

New York Dumps Travel Restrictions, Instead Announces...

The U.K. has recorded more than 20,000 new cases each day for the past week, with 21,915 new cases announced on Saturday alone. The U.K. has now recorded more than 1 million cases of the coronavirus overall. The nation's death total is the highest in Europe at 46,555, according to Fox News.

Residents will be allowed to leave their homes only for essential reasons, such as education, work, shopping and exercise. All non-essential businesses will be closed. Pubs, bars and restaurants will close for general service, but can still provide takeaway services.

Schools, colleges and universities will remain open.

"This virus cannot damage our children's futures more than it already has," Johnson said.

This latest news could, however, damage or set back plans for a ‘travel bubble.’

Officials on both sides of the pond had been discussing the realities of creating the so-called travel bubble between New York and London, with airlines obviously having the most interest since business travel – and travel in general – has been down.

But the Prime Minister’s announcement, and New York’s new travel protocols for anyone coming from out of state, will likely put a damper on the discussions at least in the short term.

For more information on England

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Sailboats passing Stocking Island, Exuma, The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Announces Updated Traveler Entry Protocols for...

New York Dumps Travel Restrictions, Instead Announces Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Tourists

Mexico, Caribbean 2021 Bookings Gain Momentum

gallery icon All the Places Donald Trump Has Traveled to While POTUS

St. Kitts and Nevis Officially Reopens for Tourists: Here's What Travelers Need to Know

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS