Italy Eases COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 02, 2022

Couple together in Rome
Couple together in Rome. (photo via franckreporter / getty images)

Italy has officially eased entry requirements for travelers visiting from non-European Union countries such as the United States.

As of Tuesday, March 1, fully vaccinated travelers will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result to visit the country. What's more, unvaccinated individuals arriving in Italy can avoid quarantine with a negative test result. Italian officials will also accept valid proof of recovery from COVID-19.

The protocol changes come after the EU enacted recommendations to remove bans on non-essential international travel for visitors who have been inoculated against COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated Americans visiting Italy can present their white CDC card for proof. However, the date of the last dose of the primary vaccination series must be at least 14 days prior to travel and no more than 270 days before arrival unless a booster shot was administered, according to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Italy.

To be considered recovered, travelers will require a medical certificate confirming recovery from COVID-19 valid for six months from recovery. As for testing requirements, unvaccinated individuals will need a negative molecular PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival or a negative rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of arrival. Visitors unable to meet any of the conditions will be required to quarantine on arrival for at least five days and undergo a molecular PCR or rapid antigen test at the end of the isolation period.

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
