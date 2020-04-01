Escape to Jamaica Through Instagram Live
With travel so limited and social distancing almost mandatory amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is using its Instagram account to lift the spirits of followers who are stuck at home.
On Friday, April 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET, the JTB will kick off its weekly “Escape to Jamaica” Instagram Live series featuring one of Jamaica’s leading disc jockeys, ZJ Sparks.
In addition to ZJ Sparks sharing Jamaica’s latest hits with JTB’s Instagram followers, the series will feature live cooking demos and pre-recorded wellness sessions. The first wellness session will air on Monday, April 6 at 9:00 a.m. ET, hosted by Empress Thandi Wise, Certified Yoga Instructor from Rasta Wellness Centre and Jakes Hotel.
The channel’s first cooking demo will air on Wednesday, April 8 at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be hosted by Andre Fowles, Food Network Chopped Champion and Culinary Ambassador for Miss Lily’s in New York, Negril and Dubai.
“We’re aware that people from all corners of the globe may be in need of an escape with what’s happening right now. With this live series, Jamaica offers a virtual getaway through our music, cuisine, culture, warm people and that unmistakable Jamaican spirit,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism.
Below is the current schedule of the “Escape to Jamaica” series, with additional dates to be announced:
—April 3: ZJ Sparks - Zip 103
—April 6: Empress Thandi Wise - Certified Yoga Instructor, Rasta Wellness Centre and Jakes Hotel
—April 8: Chef Andre Fowles - Food Network Chopped Champion and Culinary Ambassador for Miss Lily’s in New York, Negril and Dubai
—April 10: DJ Delano - Renaissance Disco
—April 15: Rousseau Sisters - Jamaican Sisters, owners of SummerHouse in Kingston and Authors of Provisions, The Roots of Caribbean Cooking
—April 17: ZJ Chrome - Zip 103
