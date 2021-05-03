Last updated: 09:33 PM ET, Mon May 03 2021

EU Proposes Plans for Return of Tourists

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff May 03, 2021

Spain & Portugal: Flamenco & Tapas
Spain & Portugal: Flamenco & Tapas

The European Union has unveiled its plans for the return of foreign visitors.

Travelers will be able to visit the EU two weeks after they have received the last dose of a European Union-approved vaccine.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Disneyland Reopening

Disneyland Has Reopened: Here’s What You Need To Know

Dream Hotel Group

Dream Hotel Group To Reopen Two New York Hotels

Las Vegas Sign

Las Vegas Bouncing Back in a Big Way

American Empress, the Dalles, Oregon

American Queen Steamboat Company Will Sail American Empress...

Discussions on the exact plans for the reopening of borders to non-essential travelers will begin on Tuesday. According to the BBC, proposals include an "emergency brake" that allows member states to close borders quickly in the case of new variants or rising COVID cases.

"Time to revive EU tourism industry and for cross-border friendships to rekindle - safely," said Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission President in a tweet.

There are already plans for digital certificates that would show a person’s vaccination status, COVID-19 test results or if they have recently recovered from the virus.

The EU also noted that children traveling with their vaccinated parents would be able to enter the EU with a negative COVID-19 test, however, there may be further testing upon entry.

EU-approved vaccines include Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson.

For more information on Europe

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Las Vegas Sign

Las Vegas Bouncing Back in a Big Way

Cancun Shines Bright on the Global Stage

Traveling Safe to Riviera Maya for Caverns, Cenotes and Mayan Ruins

gallery icon 30 Hidden Gem Destinations for American History Lovers

Ireland Looking at Late June for Announcement on Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS