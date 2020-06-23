Europe Could Bar US Citizens Once International Borders Reopen
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 23, 2020
The European Union is reportedly barring the United States and its citizens from a list of countries permitted to enter member nations due to the lackluster efforts to control the coronavirus.
According to The New York Times, leaders in Europe are working on two potential lists of acceptable visitors, based on how each country handled the viral pandemic. While China, Cuba and other nations are on the lists, the U.S. would be banned by both.
As Europe prepares to reopen on July 1, the U.S. has seen infections surge over the last week as domestic travel was once again permitted. Banning Americans would be a massive blow to the EU economies, though, as millions of U.S. travelers visit Europe every summer.
Despite the collective decision to initially bar U.S travelers, the EU nations have battled on when and how to safely open the borders to both other member countries and visitors from outside destinations.
Once the list is finalized, it will be presented as a recommendation before July 1. EU nations don’t have to adopt the regulations, but citizens of any country that rejects the conditions will be forced to remain within its borders.
Officials said the list would be revised every two weeks to meet the coronavirus outbreak's everchanging parameters around the world. Current restrictions on nonessential travel to all 27 member states plus Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein were introduced on March 16 and extended twice through July 1.
Earlier this month, the International Airline Transportation Association (IATA) created an Interactive (COVID-19) Travel Regulations Map, maintaining an up-to-date, authoritative resource that travelers can reference to gauge which worldwide destinations are opening up to receive visitors again, and to what degree.
For more information on Europe, United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS