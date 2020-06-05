Last updated: 12:32 PM ET, Fri June 05 2020

Europe Eyes Reopening of Schengen Area by End of June

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 05, 2020

Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic
PHOTO: Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic. (photo via Eloi_Omella/E+)

Several countries within Europe are beginning to ease travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, and European Union officials are hoping to have the 26-nation Schengen travel zone fully reopened by the end of June.

"I personally believe that we will return to a full functioning of the Schengen area and freedom of movement of citizens no later than the end of the month of June," said European Union Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, via the Associated Press.

Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
According to the AP, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said, "the internal border controls will be over in all of Europe at the end of June."

Some places such as Italy have already reopened cross-border travel from within the EU while many others are targeting June 15 to begin allowing in visitors from fellow European nations.

"Physical distancing and other health-related measures are still needed, of course. But health authorities are clear that there is no longer a clear justification for either travel restrictions or border measures within the EU Schengen area," added Johansson.

It's unlikely that Americans and other international tourists traveling from outside of Europe will be allowed entry before July. According to Seehofer, most of the EU's interior ministers want to extend the current entry ban on outside travelers "by 14 days until July 1."

Travelers from the U.S. and some other countries could be delayed in visiting Europe based on the number of COVID-19 cases, however. As of Friday, the U.S. has reported nearly 2 million confirmed cases (nearly one-third of the world's total) and more than 110,000 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Patrick Clarke
