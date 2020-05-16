Italy to Reopen Borders and Restart Tourism on June 3
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti May 16, 2020
According to Reuters, Italy’s government this morning announced its approval of a national decree that will allow cross-border travel from June 3, 2020, as the hard-hit country begins to emerge from one of the world’s harshest COVID-19 lockdowns.
Beginning the same day, the government will likewise re-enable free movement between Italy’s separate regions, which has thus far been tightly restricted, and its fourteen-day quarantine mandate will also be lifted.
Specifically, inbound and outbound travel to Italy from within the European Union will be opened from June 3, although external European borders (i.e., the rest of the world) will remain closed until at least June 15. The European Commission is set to decide, at that point, whether to lift the lockdown or to extend it even further.
The ban is set strategically to remain in place through June 2 to prevent any inclination towards mass travel over the long weekend leading up to Italy’s ‘Republic Day’ holiday. Although, other European partners are also expected to reopen borders on the same date as in line with the Brussels recommendations, reported La Repubblica.
Since the reach of the COVID-19 outbreak became apparent on February 21, 2020, over 31,600 Italians have died from complications caused by the virus, making its death toll the world’s third-highest, behind only the United States and Britain.
Italy became the first country in Europe to dictate nationwide social restrictions in March as its infection numbers soared, and has remained in strict lockdown for over two months.
The first relaxation of its rules arrived on May 4, when factories and parks were sanctioned for reopening. Shops are set to open again on May 18 and residents will be allowed to resume domestic movement within Italy’s individual regions, beginning the same day. Restaurants are also reportedly preparing to resume business, subject to strict hygiene and social-distancing directives from health authorities.
Today’s decree signifies a major step towards reactivating all sectors of Italy’s economy that may still lie dormant, provided that they adhere to new health and safety protocols and aims to help salvage the forthcoming European vacation season when Italians typically escape the cities for their summer breaks.
The announcement also stated that national health authorities will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation to ensure that infection rates are kept in check as the country reopens.
For more information, visit italia.it.
