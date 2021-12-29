Everything You Need To Know About Traveling to Madeira
The Madeira island chain is located west of Morocco and is an autonomous Portuguese archipelago known for its incredible diversity of flora and its historic Madeira wines.
Madeira is a popular destination for travelers from northern Europe, as its year-round warm climate allows for hiking, mountain climbing, canyoning, swimming and sailing for the entire year. It also has over 300 miles of incredibly lush environments, including mountains and forests that offer incredible vistas, centuries-old pathways and a diversity of flora, including flowers, that are sure to amaze.
From cities like Funchal to its smaller villages, the culture and history of this region of the world are reflected in the local dishes and drinks, including Madeira wines and poncha, a beverage made with citrus juice, honey and aguardente de cana, an alcohol similar to rum.
So how do you get to Madeira?
Travelers from North America usually take various connecting flights through different European airports in order to reach the island chain, but there is now a new nonstop flight from the U.S.
On November 29, 2021, the island launched its first-ever nonstop flight to Funchal (FUN) from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) with SATA Azores Airlines and in partnership with Inovtravel, the Portuguese tour operator.
The weekly flight can be booked through March 2022 through Inovtravel.com. Prices for a round-trip economy ticket begin at $1,050. Business class pricing begins at $1,880 round-trip. The tour operator is also offering tour packages to the island chain beginning at $999, including airfare.
Travelers who are planning to visit Madeira should comply with all coronavirus travel requirements – which includes filling out the mandatory epidemiological survey at MadeiraSafe.com, completed 48 hours prior to arrival. Travelers can create a MadeiraSafe account in which to upload all information, including test results.
Travelers can enter the island without taking a COVID-19 test or having to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated, provide their EU Digital Covid Certificate or show proof of a recent recovery from the virus. Those who do not fulfill one of these requirements should provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test and are subject to testing upon arrival.
All international travelers will also be monitored through the Madeira Safe to Discover app. Travelers to the main island of Madeira will be able to travel freely throughout the island, but other travel requirements apply for travel to the smaller island of Porto Santo.
For more information on traveling to and from Madeira, please click here.
