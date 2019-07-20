Experience the Mexican Caribbean Like Never Before
When traveling to Cancun and the Mexican Caribbean, visitors often make the mistake of only staying at their resort. With gorgeous beaches, all-inclusive service and plenty of amenities close at hand, it’s easy to see why people don’t want to leave.
However, this area of Mexico has so much more to offer guests beyond beaches and resorts – from new cultural tours through Mayan lands to incredible adventure parks.
The area of Quintana Roo – where Cancun and Rivera Maya are located – has a rich cultural history. This is where the Mayan civilization flourished and there are still remnants of their nation throughout the area
Tour historic archaeological sites like the Mayan pyramid, Coba, or jump into one of the mystical cenotes – considered a sacred place among the Mayans.
Alltournative offers tour packages around the area where you can even meet modern-day Mayans and learn about their heritage.
If you’re up for an adventure, Woodward at Hard Rock Riviera Maya and Xavage need to be on your radar.
Woodward has it all – from a skatepark to trampolines and foam pits to an indoor ski park. Yep, you read that right – right next to the beautiful Caribbean is an indoor ski park where guests can ski or snowboard.
There’s also a ninja obstacle course and special coaches for BMX, skateboarding, skiing, snowboarding, and cheer training.
Xavage offers experiences that can be as tame or intense as you choose. Fun for the whole family, choose activities like kayaking, ropes course, whitewater rafting, high-speed boat rides, zipline or traverse through the jungle in an ATV.
All this fun can work up quite the appetite.
Foodies will love the Mexico Lindo Cooking School where you will get to visit an organic garden, experience a cooking class, enjoy a tequila tasting and more. Learn about the local culture through food and take home all the recipes you learn.
If you’re more interested in trying the food than learning how to make it first-hand, The Traveler’s Table might be a better option for you. Experience a unique dining experience that begins with sparkling wine on the beach at sunset, mix your own Mayan mojito and learn about Mexican wines, then try an array of handcrafted tequilas and mezcales, and enjoy a five-course meal comprised of some of the best dishes highlighting the local cuisine.
With so many new and exciting tours happening in the Quintana Roo district, be sure to take a break from the beach and enjoy the local culture and heritage of the region.
