Cancun Remains American Travelers' First Choice for Fourth Year Running
June 16, 2019
According to Airlines Reporting Corporation’s (ARC) annual top-ten summer travel analysis, Cancún, Mexico, continues to be the top destination for summer travelers flying from the U.S.
This marks the fourth consecutive year that the Mexican city has claimed the number one spot. The popular destination retains its title despite over a 3 percent drop in passenger volume, as compared to the same period in 2018.
Las Vegas, Nevada led the pack in terms of a rise in passenger volume, seeing an 8 percent increase year over year—the highest among the top ten. Los Angeles saw the second highest increase in passengers, with a boost of 1.5 percent. Passenger volume to Seattle, Washington, however, dropped the most drastically, falling by nearly 6.5 percent.
While passenger counts and airfare rates across the board were virtually level with last year’s numbers, certain ticket prices have fluctuated markedly. The average fare to Honolulu, Hawaii decreased the most at 8 percent, when compared to 2018; while the average ticket cost for air travel to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, grew by over 4.5 percent.
“When we took a holistic look at the top ten summer destinations in terms of passenger volume, we saw that the levels stayed steady and strong,” said ARC Managing Director of Data Science, Chuck Thackston. “And, since the average cost of a ticket also remained effectively unchanged, vacationing in the U.S. and abroad continues to be a great deal.”
Based upon airline ticket transactions, the top ten summer destinations are ranked:
1. Cancún, Mexico
2. New York, New York
3. Orlando, Florida
4. London, England
5. Las Vegas, Nevada
6. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
7. Seattle, Washington
8. Honolulu, Hawaii
9. Los Angeles, California
10. Chicago, Illinois
